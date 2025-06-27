Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez Injury: Officially out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Ramirez (forearm) isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Manager Stephen Vogt said earlier Friday that Ramirez likely wouldn't be able to play Friday due to a bruised right forearm. As expected, the third baseman is out of the lineup, yielding third base duties to Daniel Schneemann. Ramirez should be considered day-to-day going forward.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now