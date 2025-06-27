Jose Ramirez Injury: Officially out of lineup Friday
Ramirez (forearm) isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Manager Stephen Vogt said earlier Friday that Ramirez likely wouldn't be able to play Friday due to a bruised right forearm. As expected, the third baseman is out of the lineup, yielding third base duties to Daniel Schneemann. Ramirez should be considered day-to-day going forward.
