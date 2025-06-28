Jose Ramirez News: Back in Saturday's lineup
Ramirez (forearm) is starting at third base and batting third against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Ramirez was hit by a pitch to his right forearm during Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. The good news was that X-rays came back negative, and he will return to action after being held out of Friday's lineup. Ramirez has slashed .301/.370/.446 with seven steals, three home runs and 10 RBI in 92 plate appearances since the beginning of June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now