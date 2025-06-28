Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Back in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Ramirez (forearm) is starting at third base and batting third against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Ramirez was hit by a pitch to his right forearm during Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. The good news was that X-rays came back negative, and he will return to action after being held out of Friday's lineup. Ramirez has slashed .301/.370/.446 with seven steals, three home runs and 10 RBI in 92 plate appearances since the beginning of June.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now