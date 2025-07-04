Jose Ramirez News: Breaks out of slump with homer

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Ramirez created the only fireworks of the evening for the Guardians, knocking out his 14th home run of the season in the first inning. That was much-needed for the switch-hitting third baseman, who finally broke out of a six-game drought without a hit. The 32-year-old is still in the midst of another good hitting season, slashing .299/.360/.490 which is comparable to last season, but his 38 RBI nearing the end of the first half lag way behind the pace necessary to get near the ballpark of his 118 RBI from 2024.