Jose Ramirez News: Cranks three-run bomb

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Astros.

The switch-hitter delivered a three-run homer off Colton Gordon in the fifth inning to provide the power Monday. Ramirez came into the contest in a slump, batting just .139/.225/.222 with one extra-base hit and three RBI over his previous 10 games. Despite the recent struggles, he continues to post strong overall numbers, slashing .298/.361/.495 with 33 extra-base hits (15 home runs), 42 RBI and 22 stolen bases through 86 games.