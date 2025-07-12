Jose Ramirez News: Goes yard again Friday
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a stolen base in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
The 32-year-old superstar went 0-for-4 in the matinee, although he did score a run, but Ramirez kept his hot streak going in the nightcap by hooking a Jonathan Cannon cutter down the right-field line for his 18th homer of the season, and his fifth in eight games since July 4. Over that stretch, Ramirez is slashing .300/.417/.833 with five steals, nine runs and nine RBI, and after swiping a career-high 41 bags in 158 games in 2024, he's upped his pace in 2025 with 26 steals (on 31 attempts) in his first 90 contests.
