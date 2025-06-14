Jose Ramirez News: Goes yard Saturday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Ramirez has been held hitless just twice over his last 35 games, with one of those instances being Friday against the Mariners. The third baseman rebounded with a fifth-inning homer Saturday, tying the game at 2-2. As usual, Ramirez has been one of the best players in baseball, and he's doing so this year with a little more success at the plate. He's slashing .329/.391/.552 with 13 homers, 20 stolen bases, 34 RBI, 43 runs scored, 15 doubles and one triple over 67 contests. He hasn't hit over .300 in a full season since 2017, but Ramirez has all of the tools to maintain strong production across the board.