Jose Ramirez News: Homers in three straight

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Houston.

Ramirez hit the second of back-to-back home runs in the first inning. It was the third consecutive game that he's gone deep. He later was part of a double steal in the seventh that put him in position to score the Guardians' third run. Ramirez is up to 17 home runs and 25 steals through 88 games.