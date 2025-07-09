Jose Ramirez News: Skipping out on All-Star Game

The Guardians announced Wednesday that Ramirez won't participate in 2025 All-Star Game festivities next week while he focuses on recovery and preparation for the second half of the season.

Though the historically durable Ramirez has thus far avoided any trips to the injured list this season, he's been banged up at various points through the first three-plus months of the campaign. As Zack Meisel of The Athletic notes, Ramirez sprained his wrist in late March, sprained his ankle in early May, and was most recently hit in the forearm by a pitch in late June. None of the injuries are expected to hinder Ramirez moving forward, and he'll remain in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Houston. Expect Ramirez to continue handling his usual everyday role during the Guardians' four-game series against the White Sox later this week to close out the first half before he uses the All-Star break for extended rest and recovery. The Astros' Isaac Paredes is slated to replace Ramirez on the American League All-Star roster.