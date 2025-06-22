Jose Ruiz News: Remaining in organization

Atlanta outrighted Ruiz to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday after he passed through waivers unclaimed, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Thursday and will stick in the organization after clearing waivers. Ruiz has also pitched for the Phillies this season and has an 8.82 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB over 16.1 innings between the two clubs.