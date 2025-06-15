Jose Tena News: Sent to Triple-A

Tena was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Sunday's 3-1 loss to Miami, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Tena earned a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster, but he has yet to find a groove this season, batting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base over 137 at-bats in 44 games this season. The 24-year-old will now look to get back on track with Rochester in an attempt to potentially return to the major-league roster down the road this year.