Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Avoids fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 3:04pm

Imaging on Trevino's right hand came back negative Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After taking a foul tip off his right hand during Friday's contest, Trevino will avoid the injured list, as a CT scan revealed no fracture. The 32-year-old backstop will be thrust into a starting role for the first few weeks of the regular season while Tyler Stephenson works his way back from an oblique strain.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
