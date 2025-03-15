Jose Trevino Injury: Avoids fracture
Imaging on Trevino's right hand came back negative Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After taking a foul tip off his right hand during Friday's contest, Trevino will avoid the injured list, as a CT scan revealed no fracture. The 32-year-old backstop will be thrust into a starting role for the first few weeks of the regular season while Tyler Stephenson works his way back from an oblique strain.
