Jose Trevino News: Losing out on playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With top backstop Tyler Stephenson seeing less time at designated hitter of late and most of his starts behind the dish, Trevino has began to see his playing time dip. Trevino -- who has gone 1-for-14 with four strikeouts over his last four starts -- will hit the bench for the sixth time in nine contests.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
