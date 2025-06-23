Jose Trevino News: Playing time picking up

Trevino will start at catcher and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Yankees.

Tyler Stephenson remains the Reds' No. 1 catcher, but Trevino has been seeing more work of late behind the dish while Stephenson has become more of a factor at designated hitter. Gavin Lux had been serving as the Reds' primary DH, but he's been getting more exposure to third base in recent days while the Reds have struggled to generate production at the position from Santiago Espinal and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Though Encarnacion-Strand will cover the hot corner Monday, Lux will play left field to keep the DH spot open for Stephenson, thereby paving the way for Trevino to start at catcher for the third time in four games. Expect Trevino's playing time to eventually take a hit once Noelvi Marte (oblique) returns from the IL and likely steps back in as the Reds' everyday third baseman.