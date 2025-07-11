Jose Urquidy Injury: To throw bullpen

Urquidy (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Urquidy is working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in June of 2024, and he's been throwing bullpens since late May. While he hasn't faced live hitters, Urquidy should be getting close to taking that step. Still, he shouldn't be expected back until mid-August at the earliest.