Joseph Dzierwa News: Lands in Round 2

The Orioles have selected Dzierwa with the 58th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-8 lefty from Michigan State, Dzierwa is a strike-throwing starter with a plus changeup who needs a quality breaking ball. His fastball ticked up to average 91.6 mph this year, touching 95 mph, but it's his excellent changeup that allows his modest fastball to play. His stats didn't jump off the page his first two years with the Spartans, but he logged a 2.36 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 104:22 K:BB in 91.2 innings this year with his improved stuff. Dzierwa has plus control and should make it as a No. 4 starter if he is able to add a viable breaking ball to his repertoire.