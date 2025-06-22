Joseph Montalvo Injury: On shelf at Double-A

Double-A Erie placed Montalvo on its 7-day injured list June 6 due to an unspecified injury.

The 23-year-old right-hander produced a 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB in 44 innings over 11 appearances (10 starts) for Erie before landing on the shelf following his most recent start June 4. The Tigers haven't provided word on the nature of his injury, nor has the organization offered up a timeline for his return to the Erie rotation.