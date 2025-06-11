Josh Adamczewski Injury: Shelved at Single-A

Single-A Carolina placed Adamczewski on its 7-day injured list May 28 due to left SC joint irritation in his back, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

On a talent-laden Carolina roster, Adamczewski shined brightly through the first month of the season, slashing .360/.450/.539 with two home runs and one stolen base in 111 plate appearances over his first 24 games. However, he hadn't played since May 2 before he was placed on the injured list almost four weeks later. Carolina hasn't offered up a timeline for Adamczewski to make his return to the lineup.