Josh Hammond News: Goes 28th overall

The Royals have selected Hammond with the 28th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

While Hammond's future is likely as a power-hitting third baseman, he is a rare prep two-way player who could actually maintain his two-way play in pro ball for a year or two before having to leave one aspect behind. A shortstop/right-handed pitcher from North Carolina, Hammond's bat took a jump late in his high school career as he got into better shape and showed off easy plus raw power. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Hammond will still need to stay on top of his conditioning, but he has 25-plus homer upside and may end up developing an average or better hit tool. He is likely done pitching, but at his best he showed a plus mid-90s fastball and plus slider on the mound.