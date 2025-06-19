Josh Jung News: Rejoins starting nine

Jung returned to the starting lineup and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

Jung was held out of the starting lineup for the last two games and had the team's off-day in between. He was hitting .167 over a 17-game stretch before manager Bruce Bochy gave him an extended break. The manager handled another slumping player, Adolis Garcia, similarly, and it's worked out for him.