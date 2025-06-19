Josh Jung News: Rejoins starting nine
Jung returned to the starting lineup and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.
Jung was held out of the starting lineup for the last two games and had the team's off-day in between. He was hitting .167 over a 17-game stretch before manager Bruce Bochy gave him an extended break. The manager handled another slumping player, Adolis Garcia, similarly, and it's worked out for him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now