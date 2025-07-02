Josh Jung News: Sent to minors amid struggles
The Rangers optioned Jung to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Jung slashed just .158/.208/.221 in June to drop his season batting line to .237/.283/.366. The Rangers will let him work on his swing in a less pressurized environment, with the goal of Jung regaining his job as the primary third baseman later this season. Super-utility player Josh Smith as well as Ezequiel Duran are the best bets to receive playing time at third base while Jung is in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now