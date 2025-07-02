Menu
Josh Jung News: Sent to minors amid struggles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 9:10pm

The Rangers optioned Jung to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Jung slashed just .158/.208/.221 in June to drop his season batting line to .237/.283/.366. The Rangers will let him work on his swing in a less pressurized environment, with the goal of Jung regaining his job as the primary third baseman later this season. Super-utility player Josh Smith as well as Ezequiel Duran are the best bets to receive playing time at third base while Jung is in the minors.

