Josh Jung News: Taking seat Tuesday
Jung isn't in the Rangers' lineup Tuesday versus the Orioles.
Jung is getting the day off Tuesday amidst his slump as he slashed .158/.208/.221 in the month of June. The third baseman is now batting .237 entering July, but he was hovering around .280 prior to June. While the 27-year-old is on the bench Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran has the start at the hot corner and is batting eighth.
