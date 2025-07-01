Josh Jung News: Taking seat Tuesday

Jung isn't in the Rangers' lineup Tuesday versus the Orioles.

Jung is getting the day off Tuesday amidst his slump as he slashed .158/.208/.221 in the month of June. The third baseman is now batting .237 entering July, but he was hovering around .280 prior to June. While the 27-year-old is on the bench Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran has the start at the hot corner and is batting eighth.