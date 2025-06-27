Josh Naylor Injury: Dealing with neck stiffness

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Friday's 9-8 loss to the Marlins that Naylor was removed from the game due to neck stiffness, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Naylor went 0-for-3 with one strikeout before being replaced by Tim Tawa prior the start of the seventh inning. Lovullo added that Naylor will likely be out of the lineup Saturday but should return for Sunday's series finale. Tawa and Pavin Smith -- who served as the DH on Friday -- are candidates to start at first base in Naylor's absence Saturday.