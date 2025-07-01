Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Josh Naylor headshot

Josh Naylor Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Naylor (undisclosed) was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup versus the Giants.

Naylor was set to make his return to the lineup after missing the last three games with neck stiffness, but he appears to not be ready quite yet. It seems likely that the reason for his absence Tuesday is once again a result of his neck, but more information will likely be provided in the near future. In the meantime, Randal Grichuk will take over at designated hitter and bat seventh versus San Francisco.

Josh Naylor
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now