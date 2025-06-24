Josh Naylor Injury: May play Tuesday

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Naylor (shoulder) plans to be back on the field Tuesday, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports

Naylor was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox in the fourth inning after injuring his right shoulder on an aggressive swing in the second inning. Should Naylor be unavailable Tuesday, Pavin Smith would likely fill-in at first base against Chicago right-hander Jordan Leasure.