Josh Naylor Injury: Not in lineup Saturday

Naylor (neck) isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus Miami.

Naylor was removed from Friday's loss to the Marlins before the start of the seventh inning due to neck stiffness, and he's beginning Saturday on the bench. It's not yet clear how much time the veteran first baseman is expected to miss. With Naylor not starting Saturday, Pavin Smith is in the lineup at first base. Per Jack Sommers of SI.com, Arizona plans to monitor Naylor and see how he feels tomorrow before deciding whether he's ready to return.