Josh Naylor Injury: Scratched from lineup

Naylor (shoulder) was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Naylor had initially been expected to start one day after exiting Monday's contest when he tweaked his right shoulder on a swing. It does not seem as though he's suffered a setback, but rather the Diamondbacks just want to play it safe and give him a little more rest. Pavin Smith will play first base Tuesday and Randal Grichuk will enter the lineup at designated hitter.