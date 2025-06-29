Menu
Josh Naylor Injury: Still sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 12:45pm

Naylor (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Naylor was unable to play in Saturday's 8-7 loss after he exited Friday's 9-8 loss due to neck stiffness, and he'll remain on the bench for the start of Sunday's series finale. Pavin Smith will man first base while Randal Grichuk serves as the designated hitter versus Miami righty Cal Quantrill.

Josh Naylor
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
