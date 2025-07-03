Menu
Josh Naylor News: Absent from Arizona lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Naylor is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Giants.

Naylor returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous four contests with a neck injury. There's no indication he suffered a setback, but with lefty Robbie Ray on the bump for the Giants, it makes sense to give the left-handed-hitting Naylor a little more rest. Tim Tawa will handle first base and bat eighth.

Josh Naylor
Arizona Diamondbacks
