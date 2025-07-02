Josh Naylor News: Back in lineup Wednesday

Naylor (neck) will start as Arizona's designated hitter and bat fourth Wednesday against the Giants, SI.com reports.

Naylor was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to lingering soreness, but he'll now make his return to the starting nine following a four-game absence. The 28-year-old first baseman found quite a bit of success in June, slashing .311/.366/.486 with three homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored across 82 plate appearances last month.