Josh Naylor News: Clubs homer in win

Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Naylor tied the game with a solo shot in the second inning, and he contributed a sacrifice fly during the Diamondbacks' rally in the fifth. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers and 10 RBI in that span. The first baseman continues to be a steady hitter in the heart of Arizona's lineup, posting a .302/.356/.478 slash line, nine homers, 47 RBI, 34 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 67 games this season.