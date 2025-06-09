Josh Naylor News: Goes grand for walk-off
Naylor went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, an RBI double, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 8-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.
Naylor entered Monday in a 2-for-21 skid to begin June. The first baseman broke out in a big way, which included his first two extra-base hits of the month, the latter of which was a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning. Naylor is up to a .290/.346/.457 slash line with eight homers, 44 RBI, 32 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 64 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now