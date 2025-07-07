Josh Naylor News: Homers, swipes bag in victory

Naylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional run, two walks and a stolen base in a 6-3 win against the Padres on Monday.

Naylor had the biggest hit of the game for the Diamondbacks, swatting a 413-foot, two-run homer to center field in the fifth inning to give the team a three-run lead. He also stole a base in the ninth frame, giving him 11 homers and 11 thefts on the campaign. Naylor's power has dropped a bit this season (he hit 31 long balls with Cleveland last year), but he's otherwise been an astute pickup for Arizona, as he's posted a .299/.358/.469 slash line with 58 RBI through 82 games.