Josh Naylor News: Matches career steals mark

Naylor went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-5 win over Toronto.

Naylor singled in the second inning and scored Arizona's first run when Eugenio Suarez homered one batter later. The single extended Naylor' hit streak to nine games, a stretch in which he's gone 16-for-36 (.444) with five extra-base hits, 10 RBI and nine runs scored. He later walked in the sixth, stole a base and scored on a sacrifice fly. The steal was his 10th in 72 contests, matching the career high he established in 2023 across 121 games while a member of the Guardians.