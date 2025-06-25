Josh Naylor News: Swats homer No. 10

Naylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

The first baseman gave Arizona a quick 2-0 lead by taking Sean Burke deep in the first inning, but it didn't last long. The homer was Naylor's 10th of the season, and three of them have come in June -- a month in which he's batting .324 (23-for-71) with 12 runs and 16 RBI in 20 contests.