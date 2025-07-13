Josh Owens News: Taken in third round

The Rangers have selected Owens with the 84th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Owens offers a high fantasy ceiling to dream, thanks to his big tools and projectable 6-foot-3 frame. The lefty-hitting shortstop shows loud raw power in batting practice and has been a steady riser up boards this spring. Owens was a two-way player and multi-sport athlete as an amateur, and his 92-mph fastball will serve him well at shortstop or potentially the outfield. His father Jeremy was a speedster in the minors and independent leagues during the 90s and 2000s and Owens inherited that speed, as he's a plus-plus runner. It's not a given that he'll hit enough to get the most of his physical tools, but Owens makes for a nice mid-round target in dynasty first-year player drafts based on his five-category upside.