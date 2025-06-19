Josh Sborz Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Sborz (shoulder) threw about 25 pitches in a live batting practice Wednesday at Globe Life Field, MLB.com reports.
Sborz has thrown a few sessions of batting practice, and manager Bruce Bochy confirmed he'll throw one or two more before heading out on a rehab assignment. The right-handed reliever has been working his way back from shoulder surgery he underwent in November of 2024.
