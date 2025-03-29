Fantasy Baseball
Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith Injury: Removed from Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Smith was removed from Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to a left leg injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Smith collided into the fence in the top of the first inning while attempting to field a fly ball that was drifting into foul territory. He was evaluated by a trainer and initially stayed in, but Ezequiel Duran pinch hit for Smith in the bottom of the frame. Smith will undergo further tests from trainers and an update should be provided by the club during or after Saturday's game.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
