Joshua Baez News: Having breakout season

Baez went 3-for-3 with two home runs Thursday and is slashing .311/.397/.689 with six long balls in 18 games since being promoted to Double-A Springfield.

Baez has always had the physical tools since the Cardinals took him in the second round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, but it took until this year for him to finally show signs of a breakout. The 21-year-old has slashed .316/.402/.544 with 10 home runs and 25 stolen bases between High-A Peoria and Springfield in 2025. Baez is striking out at a 23.7 percent rate this season, which is a massive improvement from the 35.5 percent rate he had last year. He'll have to show he can continue improving his contact rate as he faces better pitching, but with big raw power and speed, Baez has intriguing fantasy potential.