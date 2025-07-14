Joshua Flores News: Picked by Brewers

The Brewers have selected Flores with the 125th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-1 high school righty from Indiana, Flores has one of the best curveballs in the nation -- a hammer in the mid-80s. He sits in the low-90s with his fastball and could eventually sit in the mid-90s. Flores will need to refine his command and control while expanding his arsenal, but his curveball gives him a high ceiling.