Joshua Palacios News: Clears waivers

The White Sox outrighted Palacios to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Palacios will remain in the organization upon clearing waivers after the White Sox designated him for assignment Friday. Before being pushed off the 40-man roster, Palacios had been serving as a strong-side platoon outfielder for much of the season but slashed just .203/.292/.305 with three home runs and nine RBI over 145 plate appearances with Chicago.