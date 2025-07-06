Josue Briceno News: Makes the jump to Double-A
Briceno was promoted to Double-A Erie on Sunday.
Briceno has had a rather impressive season with High-A West Michigan so far, compiling a .292 average with 15 home runs, 55 RBI, 40 runs scored and a stolen base over 54 contests. The 20-year-old made 22 starts at first base, 19 at catcher and 14 as a designated hitter, and he will now look to maintain his elite level of play at Double-A.
