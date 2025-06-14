J.P. Crawford News: Gets on base five times in win
Crawford went 3-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.
Crawford was perfect at the plate Saturday, and that helped the Mariners with their two-run frames in the first and ninth innings. Through Saturday's action, the shortstop has a .410 on-base percentage, good for fourth-best in the majors. He's rattled off four three-hit efforts over his last 13 games and is up to a .295 batting average with an .811 OPS, five home runs, four steals, 25 RBI and 29 runs scored across 67 contests this season.
