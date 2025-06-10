J.P. Crawford News: Logs steal Tuesday
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Crawford has gone 18-for-42 (.429) with nine walks over his last 11 games, hitting safely in nine of those contests. The shortstop was able to make a rare contribution with speed Tuesday, logging his third steal of the season in the fifth inning. Crawford has maintained a .284/.401/.391 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI, 28 runs scored and nine doubles across 64 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now