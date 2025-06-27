J.P. Crawford News: Three knocks Friday

Crawford went 3-for-6 with two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over Texas.

Crawford tallied multiple hits for the 10th time in the month of June. From a fantasy perspective, the 30-year-old shortstop has remained the primary beneficiary of the absence of Victor Robles (shoulder). Crawford has led off for the Mariners consistently since the end of April, batting .286 with four home runs, eight doubles, 22 runs scored, 31 walks and four stolen bases across his last 196 at-bats (50 games).