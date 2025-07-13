J.P. France Injury: Faces hitters
France (shoulder) tossed a live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
France has been facing live hitters for nearly a month, but the Astros haven't yet provided an update on when he might be ready to embark on what will likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander has been out all season while recovering from last July's surgery to repair a torn shoulder capsule.
