Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
J.P. France headshot

J.P. France Injury: Faces hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

France (shoulder) tossed a live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

France has been facing live hitters for nearly a month, but the Astros haven't yet provided an update on when he might be ready to embark on what will likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander has been out all season while recovering from last July's surgery to repair a torn shoulder capsule.

J.P. France
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now