J.P. France Injury: Tosses 26-pitch 'pen session

France (shoulder) most recently tossed a 26-pitch bullpen session June 27, MLB.com reports.

France has been facing live hitters for nearly a month and had been scheduled to to do so on June 27, but poor weather prompted the Astros to alter those plans and throw a bullpen session instead. The Astros haven't indicated that France threw again in the week since that that 26-pitch side session, so the right-hander could be in the midst of a brief de-loading period as he works his way back from July 1, 2024 surgery to repair a torn right shoulder capsule. France is likely at least a couple weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, and he's not expected to be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until late in the 2025 season.