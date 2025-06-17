JP Sears News: Falters against Astros

Sears (5-6) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while failing to record a strikeout over 3.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Astros.

Sears struggled early and allowed two runs in the first inning. He then gave up three solo home runs, two to Cam Smith and one to Mauricio Dubon, prior to his exit. The long ball has become an issue in Sears' poorer starts of late -- this was the fourth time in his last six starts he's allowed multiple homers, giving up a total of 12 of them in that span. His ERA is up to 5.45 with a 1.30 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 76 innings over 15 starts this season. The southpaw's next outing is tentatively projected to be this weekend at home versus the Guardians.