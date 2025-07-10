JP Sears News: Goes five innings in no-decision

Sears allowed three runs on four hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Thursday.

Sears was cruising until the fourth inning, when he allowed all three runs, including a two-run homer to Jurickson Profar. It was the first time Sears has been scored on since June 22 versus the Guardians. The southpaw was denied a third straight win after exiting with the game tied at 3-3, but this was still a decent effort. He's now at a 4.79 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 79:24 K:BB through 97.2 innings over 19 starts this season. He'll likely take the mound versus the Guardians in a road series after the All-Star break.