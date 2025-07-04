Menu
JP Sears News: Second straight scoreless outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Sears (7-7) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Sears has covered 11.2 scoreless innings while allowing five hits and five walks over his last two starts. He kept the Giants' offense under control Friday, and it appears the southpaw is turning a corner after mostly mixed results in May and June. He's now at a 4.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB through 92.2 innings over 18 starts this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus Atlanta.

JP Sears
Sacramento Athletics
