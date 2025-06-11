JP Sears News: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Sears allowed two runs on four hits over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Angels. He struck out nine.

Sears was dominant early, allowing just two singles through his first five scoreless innings. However, he'd give up back-to-back base hits to start the sixth, both of whom would come around to score after the A's turned to the bullpen. After going six or more innings in three of his first four starts this season, Sears has gone seven outings without recording a quality start. Overall, the left-hander is 5-5 with a 5.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 58:14 K:BB across 14 starts (72.2 innings) this season. Sears is currently lined up to face the Astros at home in his next outing.